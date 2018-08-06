Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police cricket team defeated Huawei by 6 wickets in a friendly cricket match here at Al-Muslim Cricket Ground Sunday.

Put into bat first, Huawei were all out for 141 in 25 overs with captain Shafique scoring 60. Faisal captured 3-23 while Ayub Awan, Atif and Nauman bagged two wickets each. Islamabad Police, in reply, achieved the target in the 22nd over for the loss of 4 wickets. Atif scored 60 while Ayub Awan and Zubair Watto struck 40 and 20 runs respectively. Atif was named man of the match. IGP Islamabad Jan Muhammad appreciated police’s performance.

He said that such healthy activities for policemen will continue in future too. “Sports activities are very much crucial for a healthy society, which not only promote healthy competition but also inculcate the spirit to counter tough situation.”

The IGP said policemen feel exhausted with long duties and such events help them entertain and provide them opportunity to demonstrate their sporting skills. He also lauded the efforts of Sports Officer Islamabad Ayub Awan and Assistant Support Officer M Tahir for arranging such activities.