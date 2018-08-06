Share:

KARACHI - A minor girl was killed after a metal coated kite string entangled around her neck in Liaquatabad area of the city, while she was travelling along with her family on a motorbike.

According to details, the victim was travelling along with her parents and brothers on a motorbike at Sir Shah Suleman Road towards Liaquatabad when suddenly her neck got entangled in metal coated kite, causing severe injury. Afzal, father of the girl, said that they were stuck in a traffic jam near cattle market at Ghareebabad when the incident happened. She was the eldest child among her three siblings. She was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

SHO Azeem Baig said that the victim was identified as 10 year old Tayyaba, a resident of FC Area Liaquatabad. The official said that the father of the victim girl refused to file an FIR against the culprits. The father, however, demanded to ban the metal coated kite string in order to avoid further similar incidents.

On the other side, the law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 13 suspects involved in different sort of criminal activities. Rangers troops conducted raids in Gadap and Ibrahim Hydri police remits while arrested three accused persons including Aslam aka Shamsu, Baber Khan and Easa Khan.

The accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in varosu cases of street crimes, robberies and other criminal activities while rangers claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession. Rangers also conducted raid Civil Lines area and arrested a drug paddler Hanif while recovered narcotics from his possession. Separately, Chakiwara police arrested a street criminal Amanullah and a drug paddler Meraj while recovered weapons, narcotics and other valuables from their possession.

Gadap City police claimed to have arrested two street criminals including Nasarullah and Easa Khan while recovered a stolen motorbike, weapons and narcotics from their possession. Model Colony police arrested a drug paddler Danish while recovered narcotics from his possession.

Landhi police arrested two Gutka suppliers including Jabbar and Farhan while Awami Colony police arrested a drug paddlers Hussain. Pak Colony police conducted door to door search operation while took some ten suspects into custody for interrogation.

Two bodies found

Landhi police found two bodies including a beheaded body of political worker from the remits of Gulistan-e-Juhar police station on Sunday.

Police said that the residents of the area informed police about the body lying near Bait-ul-Hamaz Ground at Landhi No 2. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for autopsy where deceased identified as 24 years old Tabish Taqi affiliated with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). Police suspect that the unknown culprits were abducted the victim and later thrown his beheaded body at the above said place.

Police said that the apparently, personal enmity was the motive behind the killing while investigation is underway. Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

On the other side, the body of 15 years old girl Emrana Mureed was found from the house located in Gulistan-e-Juhar. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.