PESHAWAR - Special Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Khan on Sunday announced closing of public and private schools across KP till August 14, 2018.

Talking to APP, Special Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education KP Arshad Khan said that the decision in this connection was taken on the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan because of scorching heat and humidity.

He said that the Chief Minister while taking notice of the hardships faced by the students due to unusual hot season, has directed for extension in summer holidays till August 14. He said that action would be taken against all those schools and its officials which did not follow the directives of the govt. He said that in this connection raids would also be conducted.