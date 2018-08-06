Share:

ATTOCK - A man was shot dead over a family dispute in the Jand police jurisdiction on Sunday.

Muhammad Bilal, a resident of Dhok Gulyal, was having some matrimonial dispute with his relatives and he was shot dead by his relative Abdul Waheed with a 12 bore shotgun, police said.

The accused escaped the crime scene. The body was handed over to the heirs after a postmortem in the tehsil headquarters Jand. Police have registered a case and are on the hunt to arrest the killer. Meanwhile, 10 persons of a family in Mohala Farooqabad Chhapri fell unconscious after they consumed poisonous food and drinks during a lunch. They were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital Jand where their condition was stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, the District Police Officer Attock while paying a rich tribute to the police martyrs, has said that the police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were the front-line soldiers and assets of the Punjab police.

“Their sacrifices prove that the Attock police are working diligently to provide security to the people and will never step back from giving any sacrifice in the future also,” he this while addressing a ceremony in connection with "Yaum e Shuhada " in Police Line Attock.

The ceremony was attended by Commandant Artillery Center Attock Brig Khalid Baig, District and Sessions Judge Sohail Akram, Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Ali Qureshi and families, parents and children of the police martyrs.

The DPO said that those police officers and officials who rendered sacrifices for the safety and security of public will be remembered till doomsday. "These martyrs will stay in our heart forever," he said. He said that the families of the martyrs will never be left alone and steps have always been taken to compensate them.

He said that the Punjab police had played a vital role in combating terrorism and maintaining the law and order situation in the province.

Earlier a rally led by DPO Attock was taken out to pay tribute to the police martyrs.