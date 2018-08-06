Share:

LAHORE - Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison Golf Club (LGGC) Sunday clinched the New Jubilee-sponsored 20th Sind Open Golf Championship contested at the Arabian Sea Golf Course over 54 holes.

Matloob prevailed over champions like Shabbir Iqbal, Hamza Amin and close contenders like M Ashfaq, Anser Mehmood and M Munir to emerge as title winner. His scores for the three rounds were 69, 65 and 70 and a three days aggregate of 204, 12 under par which represents a score of eminence.

Others, who did not win the title but performed impressively, were M Ashfaq of Airmen Golf Club, Anser Mehmood of MGGC, M Munir of Islamabad and the national golf icon Shabbir Iqbal. The score of Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club) was 68+66+73=207, Anser Mehmood (MGGC) 68+71+69=208, M Munir (Islamabad) 68+71+72=211, Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad) 72+69+70=211, M Qasim (DHA) 68+72+74=214, Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana) 68+73+74=215, Latif Rafiq (Gymkhana) 70+72+73=215, M Alam (Defence Raya) 72+72+72=216 and M Imran (Defence Raya) 72+74+71=217.

In amateur section, the gross winner was Ahmed Baig of Garrison Golf Club. He put a splendid effort and succeeded in beating Taimur Khan off Peshawar by a single stroke. Over the three rounds, Ahmed had scores of 71, 72 and 75 and an aggregate of 218, two over par. His nearest rival ended with scores of 73, 72 and 74 with an aggregate score 219. Another established amateur golfer of national fame Ghazanfar Mehmood concluded the championship at a score of 220.

As for the senior amateurs, Col Rustam Piracha came first and Asad IA Khan was second. Amongst the senior professionals, M Akram achieved the first position followed by Imdad Hussain and Mehmood Kayani. At the conclusion of the championship, the prizes were awarded to the winners by Arabian Sea Golf Club CEO Arif Ali Abbasi.