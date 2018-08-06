Share:

LAHORE - The local meteorological department forecast rain/thundershower in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours, which will persist with more intensity during next couple of days.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to the met office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi,Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Lahore divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Monsoon systems are likely to weaken gradually during August, producing less than average rainfall. Less than average rainfall is expected to occur in the catchment areas of the major rivers which may be a matter of great concern especially in Mangla Dam filling.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Today.

Experts have predicted rainy weather conditions would persist with during the next few days. The farmers have been advised to take all measures to protect their standing crops and vegetables from damaging effects and save rain water in rain-fed areas.