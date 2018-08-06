Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-PPP leader Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani called on Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi at his residence Sadiq Garh Palace Dera Nawab Sahib. He discussed prevailing political situation and alleged rigging in elections of NA-174 Ahmedpur East. Both leaders also discussed the matter of mutual interest.

Similarly, former MNA and independent candidate for PP-254 Chanigoth-Uch Sharif Arif Aziz Sheikh alleged that he and Prince Bahawal Abbas Abbasi were defeated under a conspiracy which was hatched against both of them.

He was talking to media persons here. Arif Aziz Sheikh rejected the election results of Na-174 and PP-254 and said that a new rigging record had been set up in 2018 polls. He claimed that he and Prince Bahawal Abbasi were winning the elections till last results up to 11pm, but soon after results announcement was stopped and after a delay of 15 hours, they were given results in which their opponents were declared victorious.

Aziz Seheikh announced to reject, 'what he called', the rigged electoral results and vowed to continue his struggle for justice.

GREETED: PML-Q Bahawalpur district president Syed Salahudin Ahmed Jeelani, general secretary Ch Tariq Majeed, and former City nazim M Ejaz Khan Baloch called on PML-Q Punjab president Ch Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore and congratulated him on his electoral victory. MNA-elect and PML-Q central general secretary Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema was also present on the occasion.