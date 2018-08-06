Share:

KASUR: Reviewing the performance of Saddr police personnel vis-à-vis law and order in Kasur district, District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi issued show cause notices to the negligent police officials.

Chairing a meeting here, the DPO warned that no one would be allowed to influence the investigation process. "If a case registered or an allegation levelled against any of the station house officers, he will be held accountable," the DPO added. He said that every citizen possessed a right to justice and it would be provided to him without any discrimination.



He urged the police officers to start crackdown on proclaimed offenders, habitual criminals, and drug-dealers to ensure peace and security of every citizen. The assistant superintendent of police [ASP] and other police officers attended the meeting.