Share:

rawalpindi - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has vowed to provide sufficient water during Eid ul Azha. WASA has taken special measures for continuous water supply on Eid. An official told APP that a special cell has been established to deal with emergency complaints about water supply suspension. He further said that the staff would remain on standby to ensure regular water supply. He appealed to the citizens not to waste water and urged them to conserve it as much as possible. Meanwhile, a number of areas are facing acute water shortage including Adila Road Jahrahi stop, Fazal Town, Shah Khalid Colony, Street no 12, Mohallah Ajwari, Gulzar e Quaid, Noorni Mohallah. A resident of Shah Khalid Colony Shahzad Butt said that repeated complaints were registered about the water shortage but WASA failed to ensure regular supply of water.