OKARA-A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] Sher Khan said that people's confidence in PTI chairman Imran Khan had brought ahead their utmost desire for change in the country.

Talking to the journalists here, he said that people from every nook and cranny of the country had honoured the PTI with their votes just for change in the country.

He said that the people had rejected all political parties and crowned the PTI with a huge mandate to rule to materialise the dream of change.

He said that uprooting corruption was the PTI's top priority, adding that the corrupt elements would be dealt with sternly.

NABBED: The district police nabbed three moonshiners with a huge quantity of liquor. The police arrested Zubair Ahmed Arain of Kanganpur with 50 litres of liquor, Zainul Abidin, s/o Mazhar Iqbal of Mohalla Noori Masjid, with 30 litres of liquor and Shehzad, s/o Ilyas Masih of Christia Colony, with 20 litres of liquor. Cases were registered accordingly.