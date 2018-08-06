Share:

rawalpindi - Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division will plant nearly 150,000 saplings under Monsoon tree plantation campaign 2018 in different areas of the division including 100 Railway Stations, Railway Colonies, Platforms and other areas for a healthier and sustainable environment.

Talking to APP, Divisional Commercial Officer, Railways Rawalpindi, Raza Ali Habib informed that 50,000 saplings like Bohar, Sukh Chain, Neem, Mulberry, Sada Bahar, Arjun, Sheesham and others are being planted under first phase in the division to make the environment green and beautiful. To a question he said, with continuous efforts and hard work of railways management, officers and workers, Pakistan Railways’ Rawalpindi Division earned over Rs 3.4 billion during 2017-18 while as many as 5.4 million passengers travelled in trains. Raza Ali Habib informed that overall Pakistan Railways generated revenue amounting to Rs 48.59 billion in 2017-18 which was Rs 38 billion during 2016-17. Income of Pakistan Railways was only Rs 18 billion in 2012-13, he said. So many initiatives were taken by the management to improve the situation, he added. To a query he said, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division earned over Rs 185 million through E-Ticketing facility during 2017-18. As many as 138,031 passengers booked their rail tickets through E-Ticketing system in Rawalpindi Division while overall 2,082,324 citizens availed the facility. The division earned over Rs 185 million while Pakistan Railways generated over Rs 2.705 billion revenue from E-Ticketing during 2017-18. The E-ticketing facility is now available here for all passenger trains, he said adding, the online booking system has not only ended black marketing of tickets but also improved PR’s accounting system. With the digital ticketing system the passengers can book and pay for tickets from the comfort of their home by using computers or mobile phones, he said. Moreover, the digital system has increased the seat capitalization for the railways and decrease chances of corruption, he said. The division also completed a number of projects to improve security, upgrade its system and facilitate the passengers. To another question he said, out of total 46 trains running from Rawalpindi Division, 40 including Green Line, Tezgam, Pakistan Express, Hazara Express, eight Lahore Railcars, Mehar Express and Kohat Railcar start journey from Rawalpindi while six including Khyber Mail, Awam Express and Jaffar Express, start their journey from Peshawar and cross through the division.