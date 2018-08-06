Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday decided to remove party office bearers from their positions for violating party discipline reportedly in various NA and KP Assembly constituencies in last general elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the provincial cabinet of the PPP held with provincial president Humayun Khan in the chair.

Provincial general secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, senior vice president Akhunzada Chittan, Ayub Shah, Azam Afridi, Gohar Inqilabi and others attended the meeting.

Rejecting the 2018 elections results, the participants of the meeting said that rigging was carried out in a well-organised way. Demanding resignations from all members of the ECP, they said that the commission had totally failed in holding free and fair elections in the country.

Criticising PTI for promoting horse-trading for making government in centre and Punjab, they said that PPP KP would expose those who have been involved in a systematic rigging in the polls.

About the PPP’s future role in the province, they said that PPP would play an active role by sitting on opposition benches in the province. Each and everything which is against people’s interest would be pointed out and criticised, accordingly, they said.

Condemning terrorist acts during elections, they lauded those who breathed last for the sake of the country.

The provincial cabinet of the PPP also severely criticised the party office bearers and workers who went against party discipline and vowed to remove them from the party positions in the province because of going against party candidates in July 25 polls.

Reposing full confidence in party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, they said that PPP leadership had played a leading role in strengthening democracy, saying that PPP has the leadership and vision to pull the country out of crisis.