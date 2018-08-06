Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has formally nominated as his party's candidate for prime minister on Monday.

Imran Khan was nominated as the PTI candidate for the prime minister post during the party's parliamentary committee meeting in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Imran took his party into confidence about the formation of governments in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the centre.

While addressing the party members Imran assured that he will bring change, "if our government failed to bring change, as per the expectations of the public then I would also suffer the same fate as the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Awami National Party (ANP)". he added.

"Pakistan is in an economic crisis and we need to steer it out of it." "We will approach overseas Pakistanis for repayment of debts, he asserted.

Commenting on the official protocol provided to him he said, "I was given official protocol while coming here the country cannot be run like this."

With 116 National Assembly seats, Khan with the support of smaller parties and independents is expected to be elected as the next prime minister of the country.

According to the party spokesman, the PTI was now in a clear position to form the government in the centre as PTI’s seat tally in the National Assembly currently stood at 125 after a few more independents joined the party.

Allies and reserved seats will take the PTI tally to 174 seats in NA. After the support of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), the party will have 177 seats in the National Assembly, according to the party sources.

The Imran-led PTI has emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls.