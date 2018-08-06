Share:

RAJANPUR-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s (PTI) MPA-elect from Rajanpur Tariq Dareshak passed away on Sunday after suffering a brain haemorrhage attack in the wee hours of Sunday.

MPA was admitted to a private hospital in Multan on Saturday, however, Tariq Dareshak breathed his last on Sunday. Dareshak was elected member Punjab Assembly from PP-296, Rajanpur, on PTI ticket in the general elections held on July 25.

Dareshak had been a Union Council Nazim in the Musharraf era. Since then, he contested the elections thrice - once as an independent, once on a PML-N ticket and this time on a PTI ticket.

He was elected member provincial assembly for the firts time after remaining nazim. The ECP will now announce schedule for a by-poll to PP-296 fell vacant with the death of Dareshak.