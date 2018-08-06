Share:

rawalpindi - The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 156 show cause notices during July and imposed fines amounting to Rs 336,200 on the violators. Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that amount collected by Special Judicial Magistrate during the period was Rs 61,200 while composition fee collected under food laws was Rs 73,000. 40 cases of poor cleanliness and unhygienic conditions were referred to SJM last month and the court imposed Rs 202,000 on the violators.

He said, several points including Ali Ice Factory Gawalmandi, Mansoor Ice Factory Gawalmandi, Italian Pizza Range Road and Awami Muragh Pulaw Peerwadhai Mor were sealed for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions. To a question he said, the branch collected 3896 food samples during the last seven months of 2018 while fines amounting to over four million rupees were imposed on the violators. Various restaurants, hotels and other fast food points were sealed for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions. The department received the reports of 2896 samples which were sent to lab for quality test during the period.

1236 samples were unhealthy and low standard and their cases were forwarded to the court of Special Cantonment Magistrate which have decided over 825 cases and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 1.7 million. Chief Food Inspector Waris Bhatti along with food inspectors also checked the hygiene at the food outlets and imposed over two million rupees fines.