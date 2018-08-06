Share:

OKARA: Rescue 1122 gained significance in the society on account of their professionalism and public service, said Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer.

He was addressing a prize and certificate ceremony in the district headquarters. Earlier, District Emergency Officer Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal read out the annual report regarding performance of the Rescue 1122 during the previous year. During the 9 years of its establishment in Okara District, it rescued 1120,000 people including 1,400 in fire incidents while 9460 serious patients were rushed to Lahore and other big cities hospitals.