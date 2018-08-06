Share:

LAHORE - Though sale of sacrificial animals has yet to gain momentum in the city, a number of cattle markets have been set up in parts of the provincial capital.

Prices of animals have already gone up and sellers and buyers are sticking to their guns on prices of animals.

A trader at Shahpur Kanjran said the price of the sacrificial animals he has brought to the market ranges from Rs250,000 to Rs1.2 million.

Buyers complained about high rates of sacrificial animals and harsh weather. Vendors were seen giving showers to make their animals look beautiful to buyers. To decorate the sacrificial animals, multiple makeshift shops have been set up in and outside cattle markets where people are selling colourful garlands, metal rings and other accessories.

Goats, sheep, cows, camels and buffalos are present in and around the cattle markets in large numbers. One buyer, Faisal Mushtaq from Allama Iqbal Town, visited Shahpur Kanjran cattle market and said that Rs30,000 to Rs50,000 was the rate of a sacrificial goat, but this rate is higher as compared to the last year. Bargaining between buyers and traders was observed at cattle markets.

According to the Islamic faith, every Muslim who has the financial means needs to sacrifice an animal and distribute the meat on the occasion of every Eidul Azha.

The City District Government of Lahore has yet to impose Section 144 to prevent setting up illegal cattle markets in the city at other than approved points. Last year, the city government, in consultation with the Punjab Home Department, had imposed Section 144, prohibiting sale and purchase of sacrificial animals at other than approved cattle markets in the city.

Names of the cattle markets which are being established are Bakar Mandi, Shahpur Kanjran Multan Road; Adda Rakh Chabeel, GT Road, Manawan; Punjab Government Employees Corporative Housing Society, Township; Audit and Accounts Society No.2, Kacha Jail Road; DHA Phase 9; Prism opposite Nishat Mill, Hazrat Usman Road and Main Saggain Road, Ravi Town.

The sale of sacrificial animals at other than the approved points is also going on. It creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

Lahore Division Cattle Market Management Company, which is incorporated with the objective to establish, organise, manage, operate and regulate cattle markets, has set up city’s biggest sale point of sacrificial animals at Shahpur Kanjran.

The district administration has started working on availability of water, electricity, veterinary services, sheds and cleanliness. Establishment of toilets is the main hurdle faced by traders and buyers visiting cattle markets.