Share:

islamabad - As Eid-UL Azha is approaching, sale of sacrificial animals has picked up momentum in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where decorated cows, buffalos, goats, sheep and camels are being herded from Punjab, Sindh and different far flung districts of K-P in a bid to get maximum profit in the lucrative animal market. A report aired by a private news channel said, traders have started bringing animals from surrounding areas of the twin cities and the process will gain momentum in the coming days like every year, as people from far flung areas of the country will bring sacrificial animals in the hope of getting a better price.

“Maximum numbers of animals are expected to be sold on the day before Eid-UL-Azha”, they said. Goats and sheep have arrived in the twin cities so far and currently the sale price is starting from Rs 10,000 because of the limited number of animals available for sale so far. Customers said that the prices are likely to come down in case a large number of animals arrive in the twin cities before Eid. The trend of `Ijtamai Qurbani’ is also becoming popular in the twin cities.

Meanwhile, the administration of the twin cities have prohibited sale of sacrificial animals in residential areas and on roadsides to avoid sanitation problems. The administration in the coming days will specify places for animal markets Livestock department to hold anti Congo-virus spray drive

Furthermore, Livestock Department Rawalpindi has directed to carry out an anti Congo-virus spray drive at all the sacrificial animals’ sale/purchase centres established at various spots to avoid the disease before Eid ul Azha.

Talking to APP, Director Livestock Rawalpindi Division Shahid Sajjad Asghar said that said it was necessary to create public awareness regarding this issue to protect the people and to avoid the virus by adopting some simple measures.

The sale of unhealthy sacrificial animals has been restricted strictly. He said that livestock department is giving permission to those traders who have healthy and strong sacrificial animals. He further said that unhealthy and sick sacrificial animals will not be allowed in the cattle markets as a precautionary measure. The officer said that 24 check posts have been established at various points set by the district government for the sale of sacrificial animals and mobile teams are also available in cattle markets. He said that concerned officers would be available in cattle markets to guide the citizens regarding the illness of the sacrificial animals.

He said veterinary assistants have been assigned who are examining the sacrificial animals physically while mobile vans along with the staff are checking the sacrificial animals minutely. He said that we have assigned hospitals with on duty doctors, staff and medicines, who would provide free of cost services for the citizens in cattle markets. He said that citizens can get information about the age and fitness of their sacrificial animals at any time.