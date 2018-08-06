Share:

MUZAFFARABAD-Three tourists died and 12 others suffered multiple injuries when a jeep plunged into deep gorge in Neelum Valley here on Sunday.

Police said that a jeep, carrying tourists, belonging to different areas of Punjab, skidded off the road due to its poor condition and overloading in Ratti Gali area of Neelum Valley and plunged into a deep gorge. Resultantly, three tourists died on the spot while 12 others got injured.

The police and locals with joint efforts pulled the bodies and injured up from the ravine and shifted them to hospital where condition of three of the injured is ststed to be critical. Identities of the deceased tourists could not be ascertained immediate. The police, however, have launched further investigation.