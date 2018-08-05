Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Fox is to gamble on Spin The Wheel - a TV game show co-created by Justin Timberlake. The network has ordered one series of the trivia game, which will see contestants compete for a $20m prize by strategically placing wedges on a spinning 40ft wheel. Actor Dax Shepard will host the show, which was dreamt up by the pop star and TV producer Andrew Glassman. Fox said the "massive" show "has the ability to change people's lives". Rob Wade, the network's president of alternative entertainment, said: "We have a charismatic and hilarious host in Dax, an uber-producer in Andrew, an insanely creative global superstar in Justin and one of the biggest prizes in primetime history.



"We can't wait to spin the wheel."