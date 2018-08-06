Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) newly elected member Sindh Assembly Muhammad Qasim Fakhri asked the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and K-Electric to ensure that the people of Karachi are provided water and electricity smoothly.

In the statement issued here, the MPA-elect from PS 115 Baldia said warned the water and power utility to stop their ‘malpractices’ or else they would not be saved from mob justice. Fakhri said that there is still acute shortage of water in Baldia Town, Lyari, and other parts of the city as well as prolonged loadshedding also continue to trouble the Karachiites.

“Different areas of Orangi Town, Landhi and Bin Qasim are deprived of electricity for last several days due to which the water crisis has become even worst and for the TLP this situation is not acceptable at all,” he added.

The TLP’s newly elected MPA alleged that water, which had to be provided to poor localities of the city, was being sold for commercial activities in connivance with the hydrant mafia. “This is an open robbery of the basic necessities of the common man,”. Fakhri was of the view that now the people are fed up with these exasperating issues, demanding the power and water utilities to resolve these issues at the earliest.