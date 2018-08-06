Share:

KOHAT - An important Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Zain was arrested by Kohat Police from Ghorzandi area of Lachi.

He had escaped during military operation of 2012 and was carrying out attacks on Pakistan Armed forces.

He was absconder in Afghanistan and in Tribal Areas of Pakistan.

According to a Press release issued by police on Sunday stated that on a tip off DPO Kohat Sohail Khalid had formed police team and after exchange of firing police team arrested him.

In 2012 uprising of militants in Lachi tehsil of Kohat, Zain was running a training camp of militants and wanted to police in many other cases even the government had fixed his head money as Rs two million.

SSP Sohail Khalid announced certificates and cash prizes for police team members for their successful operation in the area.