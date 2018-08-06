Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-Two persons were shot dead and a couple others sustained gunshot wounds when armed men opened fire on them over a property dispute here on Sunday.

Police said that the armed men of rival groups opened indiscriminate fire on their cousins with whom they were in old enmity over ownership of a piece of land in Pir Adil area of Dera Ghazi Khan. In the firing, two people were killed on the spot. The killers fled the scene after committing dual murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case against the murderers and started further investigation.