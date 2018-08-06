Share:

MULTAN-The teams of Punjab Food Authority carried out surprise raids in different areas of South Punjab and sealed six food points for selling substandard food items and poor sanitation.

They also imposed fine worth Rs304,500 on many others besides disposing of 400 litre liquid ice cream, 110 litre contaminated milk, 80 containers of murabba and 180 kilogrammes of sweetmeat.

The teams sealed New Al-Madina Sweets and La-Biloria Baker in Multan, Ismael Sweets Rahim Yar Khan and Arslan Sweets in Layyah for the use of chemicals and non-food grade colours in sweets, presence of insects in production area and poor sanitation conditions.

The teams also sealed Zubair Akram Meat shop in Multan and Yousuf Achar and Murabba Unit in Vehari.

The teams launched crackdown in Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur and imposed fines worth Rs99,500 on different food units, Rs71,500 in Multan and Rs135,000 in Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Rescue 1122 seven-year performance highlighted





KASUR-The Rescue 1122 claimed to have done 1,725 rescue operations across Kasur district since January 2018 and provided medical treatment to 1,908 victims of different emergencies.

According to Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Dr Farzand Ali, as many as 162 emergency victims were provided on-the-spot medical treatment. Throwing light on the rescue performance, Dr Farzand Ali said that the main objective of getting the rescue personnel involved in different rescue operations was to enhance their capabilities to immediately respond to different untoward incidents.

He said that the rescue had also responded to traffic accidents, medical emergencies, and miscellaneous incidents of fire, crime, explosion, drowning, etc. with an average response time of seven minutes. "Moreover, the rescue has also provided better medical treatment and free ambulance service in Kasur district," he added.