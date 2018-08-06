Share:

SARGODHA-Syndicate of the University of Sargodha approved annual budget for 2018-19 of the university, amounting to Rs4.5billion. The syndicate approved the budget during its third meeting of the current year held with UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad in the chair.

According to the university administration, out of the total budget outlay, Rs847 million will be spent on developmental projects while Rs3.6 billion was allocated for recurring expenditures. Other salient features of the budget include allocation of Rs30 million for the internship programs which has specially been designed for fresh graduates of the university.

The body has decided to announce 100 full-time and 50 part-time internships for the enrolled students for a period of six months. An amount of Rs20,000 will be paid as stipend per month to the full-time interns while part time interns will get Rs10,000 per month.

Moreover, the syndicate also approved Rs200 million for the establishment of the university management information system in which Rs27 million will be provided by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. The remaining Rs173 million will be generated from the university's own sources. In addition, the meeting approved 10 percent raise in salaries of the university employees in line with the federal and provincial budgets. The body also recommended adopting Punjab government rules and regulations for pension and salary along with the death package for the university employees. The house also approved to adopt standard pay package of the government of Pakistan during the hiring under PSDP.

The house approved Rs65 million for the purchase of land for approaching road towards engineering college of the university. It also approved Rs8 million to further improving security of the campus. The amount will be spent on installation of biometric system, CCTV cameras and GPS system at the campus.