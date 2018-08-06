Share:

KARACHI - A walk was organised to highlight campaign for organ donation to save human lives on Sunday.

People representing all walks of life including those patients who are recipients of organ donations assembled at Mazar-e-Quaid at 4pm to highlight the mass awareness campaign for organ donation in order to save human lives.

The walk was organised by Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in collaboration with Human Organ Transplantation Authority Pakistan (HOTA), Pakistan Society of Nephrology (PSN), Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS), Transplantation Society of Pakistan (TSP).

Giving the details of the motive behind arranging the walk, Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi Director Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) said that the walk was aimed to promote wider awareness of the society for the need for increased organ donation.

He disclosed that the series of programs has been initiated by SIUT for the purpose of saving human lives of those patients who are suffering from organ failure. He urged the people to come forward and promote the subject with family and friends about their organ donation decision and specially to encourage signing on organ donor registration.

He said that the “deceased organ donation is an important “human issue” in our society “which needs support from all segments of society. Every year two hundred thousand (200,000) people in the country die on account of organ failure he pointed out. “Deceased Organ Donation” can give them a new lease of life he commented.

He reminded that the concept of organ donation after death is encouraged all over the world to save precious lives. Dr Rizvi, who is a prominent transplant surgeon who played a vital role in introducing transplant surgery in the country said: “More lives can be saved if people become member of organ donation and share the message to their near and dear ones. One can save and improve the lives of 8 or more people as an organ donor.”

