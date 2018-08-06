Share:

Okara -Acid was sprinkled on a woman by her husband in Allah Dad Colony here on Saturday. Soba Bibi married for 10 years to Salman. She had quarrels with her husband in a rented house. Salman and his accomplices Farman and Usman entered the house.

The accomplices caught the woman and Salman threw bottle of acid on her and escaped. The woman got burns in the neck, ear and back. She was rushed to the hospital. A case as registered in the Saddr police station.

Call to resolve Kashmir issue, bring Dr Aafia home



SADIQABAD-The government-in-waiting should urge the United Nations [UN] and the world community to take serious steps to resolve the Kashmir issue and for the release of Dr Aafia Siddique.

These views were expressed by Ch Khalid Saleem, president of Trade Union, during a media talk here the other day.

He said that Kashmir had always been an integral part of Pakistan. "For sustainable peace in the region, the government has to play an effective role," he noted. He added that India, by oppressing the people of Kashmir, was trying to portray the valley as her part which was against the fact. "It is due to India's obstinate attitude that negotiations have always resulted in failure" he lamented.

He demanded that the government-in-waiting should take serious steps to resolve these sensitive issues.