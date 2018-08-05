Share:

Zonoses are diseases or infection that transmit from animals to humans. These diseases are caused by many way including by eating dirty food, the environment and direct contact. They can be also affected by smell microorganism if someone touch it so it transfers to humans. Zonoses can be caused by a range of disease pathogens including viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasite. In direct zoonosis the disease is directly transmitted from animals to humans through media such as air or through bites and salives. In my own area Turbat small small kids are suffering from this disease. We should be careful and take out children away from animals and government should create awareness about it.

MEHREEN ABDUL MAJEED,

Turbat, July 17.