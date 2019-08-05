Share:

ISLAMABAD-Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Federal Education Wajiha Akram on Monday said that the ministry had so far pointed out 11,000 out-of-school children in the federal city.

She said this while addressing the launching ceremony of first-ever curriculum-based Robotic and STEAM club in Nova City School (NCS) in Wah Cantt branch. She said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise literacy level in the country, the ministry had successfully enrolled 7,000 out-of-school children in different schools of the capital, adding that rest would be enrolled soon. The parliamentary secretary said that the ministry conducted a door-to-door survey in the capital and identified such large number of such children. She said that the drive to raise the number of school-goers in Islamabad was in full swung and every child attaining the age of education would be enrolled in the city’s schools by the end of this year.

Wajiha Akram said that besides out-of-school children, human capital and skill-based man power was another issue which the ministry was facing initially.

She said that there was need to improve quality of education as the youth finds no job after completing degrees due to lack of skill. She added that skill-based education should be focused having direct link with industry so that qualified youth can get employment opportunities as per their expertise.

While highlighting the importance of the robotic technology, the Parliamentary secretary said that she observed significant difference between this technology’s students and other students, adding that we will also try to practice this technology in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools.

On the occasion, MNA Zile Huma said that where some of our youth were involved in non-productive activities in the era of modern IT, and at the same time, many of them also excelled in information technology and other fields. She said that the PM Imran Khan was the first one in history of the country who prioritizes to produce skill-based youth in the country.

In his address, Chaudhry Junaid Afzal, founder of the NCS, said that the current social problems could be resolved through better grooming and educating our young learners. He emphasized the importance of the modern technologies particularly in the field of IT. He further said that their aim was to convert the club in to a well-established centre of excellence for preparing future generation for cyber physical system within a year.