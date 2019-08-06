Share:

SIALKOT - Daska police registered a case against 13 suspects for storming the official residence of local Tehsildar and beating him here

on Monday.

According to the FIR lodged at Daska city police station by the victim Rehmat Ali, he was packing his lugging after his transfer from Daska as Tehsildar when 13 suspects including Mian Irfan, Qurban Ali, Shahid Umer, Rashid Umer

and Shazia stormed his official residence in Daska.

The FIR added that the accused beat and humiliated him for not tampering with their land record. The police were investigating.