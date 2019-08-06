Share:

A day after Modi-government revoked Article 370 from the Indian constitution and stripped off Jammu and Kashmir from its special status, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finally broke his silence on the issue which seems to have divided his party.

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet on Tuesday, “National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution.” This nation is made by its people, not plots of land.

This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security.

In a major move that has changed the geography and face of Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi government had on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.