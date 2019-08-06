Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned India over its illegal annexation of Indian Occupied Kashmir and made it clear that Pakistan will raise the issue at every forum.

Addressing the joint Parliament session convened to discuss the human rights abuses and India’s unilateral scrapping of special status of the occupied valley, Premier Imran Khan condemned the Indian move in strong words and said that India’s ruling party is following in the footsteps of the Nazi party in Germany by trying to suppress Kashmiri people’s freedom struggle through force.

He said it was the part of the election manifesto of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is following the ideology of Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party.

“They (BJP) have a racist ideology. In Kashmir, they have acted according to their ideology, against their constitution, their Supreme Court verdict and United Nations resolutions,” he added.

Despite multiple attempts to initiate a dialogue, PM Khan told the Parliament that during the SCO Summit in Bishkek he had realized that India was not serious for talks with Pakistan. “We decided that there was no gain in having a dialogue with the Indian leadership.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Kashmir struggle would only intensify after this unjustified move by India.

“I want to make it clear that we will fight this at every forum,” Khan asserted adding that his government would travel to the West and apprise them of the abuses taking place in Indian occupied Kashmir. “It is our job to raise this issue in the world.”

Earlier on the onset of session, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati presented the resolution on Kashmir issue, which was opposed by PPP’s Raza Rabbani over non-mention of ‘Article 370 and 35-A’ in it.

The resolution was later amended and presented again in the House.

According to session’s agenda, the joint sitting is convened to deliberate upon the strained situation in occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control as at least 10,000 additional Indian troops were lately deployed in the disputed region.

A day earlier, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest. It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.