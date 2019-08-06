Share:

Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the government is taking steps for rehabilitation of workers and remains our top priority.

He stated this while chairing a level meeting in the office of Secretary Labour in Lahore on Tuesday. Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam, Additional Secretary Labour Dr Sohail Shahzad, Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan, Special Secretary Health Muzafar Sial, DG Labour Faisal Nisar and other officers attended this meeting.

Provincial Minister Labour analyzed the progress of Health insurance facility for workers. Health Department briefed the Minister about initiatives for the welfare of workers.

Ansar Majeed Khan further stated that all registered workers will be having health insurance package. Free medical facility being ensured in all social security hospitals for workers and their families, he added.