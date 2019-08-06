Share:

The unilateral decision by India to bifurcate Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir and turn the two regions into separate union territories after abrogating Article 370 triggered shutdown and protests in Muslim majority Kargil.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a joint meeting of all religious and political parties of Kargil district held in Kargil unanimously condemned and rejected the Indian move saying the decision was taken without ascertaining the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting decided to form a joint action committee co-chaired by President, Anjuman Jamiatul Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil and Chairman, Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust Kargil, to carry out future course of action.

The joint action committee unanimously announced to observe shutdown in Kargil, today, as a token of public resentment against the unjust decision. All public and private establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

Meanwhile, cutting across party lines, the prominent politicians In Kargil district expressed strong resentment against the abrogation of Article 370 with a rebel Congress leader, threatening a massive agitation against the move.

“It is a black day not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for India as well. We are against the division of Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of religion, language and region,” Congress rebel leader and former MLA Asghar Ali Karbalai said. He said the people of Kargil are against the decision and will launch a massive agitation.

Sajjad Hussain said the people of Kargil want to be a part of Kashmir region. “…we are against the revocation of Article 370. …the decision which was taken by the government is against our desire and aspirations,” he said and asked India to rethink over its decision as “we want to be part of Kashmir”.