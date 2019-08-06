Share:

MIRPUR - In response to the persistent demand of the business community of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Inland Revenue Department of AJK has extended the last date of Assets Declaration Amnesty Scheme, it was officially said.

“All the people concerned can now declare their assets by August 20, 2019 to the AJK Inland Revenue Department by availing the opportunity of extension of the last date,” Commissioner Inland Revenue Department Sardar Zaffar Mehmood Khan told the media on Monday.

“Special help desks have been set up in all concerned sections of the field offices of the Inland Revenue Department in all AJK districts besides the central offices in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur to facilitate maximum people to be benefited of the scheme by the extended last date of August 20 this year,” he added.

He added that July 31, 2019 was the last date for declaring assets under the amnesty scheme in the AJK. He said that the AJK government had formally issued formal presidential ordinance to this direction.

Now people can declare their assets by August 20

Sardar Zaffar Mehmood Khan continued that the Amnesty Scheme of Assets Declaration was launched by the AJK government under the recently-promulgated Finance Act 2019 in the state that aimed at providing a golden opportunity to the residents of the AJK besides overseas Kashmiris to declare all of their assets and payment of due taxes according to the prevailing scheduled rates by the last date of July 31, this year.

He said that in response to the demand of the masses including to facilitate the business community across AJK including the chambers of commerce and industries, the government was moved with the recommendation in extension of the last date for declaring the assets under the Amnesty Scheme for the sake of maximum arrival, depositing of the levies / taxes in the public exchequer of the AJK.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue Department of AJK said that extension of the last date was another golden opportunity for those AJK residents besides the Kashmiri expatriates seeking to declare their hidden assets coupled with payment of due tax amounts against their assets - enjoying the amnesty without any due fine or extra charges.

Sardar Zaffar Mehmood Khan further stated that all the concerned offices of Inland Revenue Department in all AJK districts have been served with special directives

to ensure the Amnesty Scheme beneficial for the masses and make it successful in

all respects.