Lahore - The Children Arts and Craft Workshop Monday concluded at Alhamra. Adviser to CM Punjab Awn Chaudhry graced the event as chief guest. He praised Alhamra for promoting art and culture and providing the youth a platform to learn and show their skills in the field. “It is a pleasure to see that Alhamra has become a hub of promotion of literature and culture. Such workshops will polish their extracurricular talents,” he said. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan highlighted the importance of such event to build capacity of youth. “Our organization is working day and night for promotion of art and culture and encouraging the youth to show their skills,” he added A total of 50 children participated in the workshop and got training of basic techniques of art and craft.