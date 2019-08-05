Share:

In our daily lives, we are using such materials which may make us suffer in the future. There are many examples of such materials and one of them is the plastic bag. After using them, we are throwing them on land and in water. Due to this, our environment gets dirty and living things in water can suffer. In every street I visit, I find plastic bags. Plastics are also considered dangerous when we put hot food in them. Scientists have stated how this can cause cancer because food will catch the color of plastic bags. Plastics bags should be recycled or should be banned.

So, people should not throw them in water and on land. They should be recycled and the government should help us.

RAHMATULLAH SHAFIQ,

Kalatuk.