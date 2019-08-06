Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has condemned genocide, violation of human rights in held Kashmir and urged the government to raise the issue at all international forums.

In a statement on Monday, LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that international community should not play the role of silent spectator as violation of human rights and massacre in Kashmir was creating unrest in the region. They said that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to the wishes of people. While expressing concern over the role of international community, LCCI office-bearers said that United Nations should take notice of the Indian aggression and intervene in the matter as any irresponsible move from Indian side could give birth to a human tragedy.

They said that business community has serious concern on the alarming situation in held Kashmir. They said that brutal killing of innocent people in occupied Kashmir was not acceptable and the business community was standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers. They said that the use of force against innocent civilians protesting peacefully over extrajudicial killings was a blatant violation of the right to life, freedom of expression and opinion, peaceful protest and peaceful assembly.