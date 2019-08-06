Share:

LAHORE - The All Pakistan Nanbai Association on Monday announced it was impossible to sell roti at Rs6 official rate and demanded that official price should be set at Rs10 otherwise tandoors in Punjab and the Islamabad Capital Territory would observe a complete strike on August 29.

Leaders of the All Pakistan Nanbai Association from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Kasur, Sialkot, Gujrat, Capital Nanbai Welfare Association and other parts of the province attended the event at Lahore Press Club.

The Muttahida Nan Roti Association Lahore shared a breakdown of cost of roti. “Considering all expenses, including the labour of workers, utility bills, flour and salt and shop rent of 8 paisas and 30 paisas is all included in the cost of roti,” the association said.

The association leadership said they are incurring losses on a daily basis due to low price of roti. The leadership claimed that since 2013 there has been no increase in prices of roti. After recent increase in gas and electricity tariff, they said, it was impossible for them to sell the most essential ingredient of a common man’s life at Rs 6.