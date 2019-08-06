Share:

Germany asks the Indian government on Monday to hold dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and comply with the Constitution, as tensions rose after Indian government scrapped the special status of the disputed valley.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said Germany was closely following developments in the region.

“We believe that all further steps of the government must comply with India’s Constitution,” she said, and urged the government to respect civil rights secured by the law.

“We are calling on the Indian government to hold dialogue with the population concerned about its plans, its intentions,” Adebahr added.

India on Monday scrapped the special status granted to the country’s only Muslim-majority state which allowed it autonomy in exchange of joining the Indian union after independence in 1947.