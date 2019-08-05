Share:

70 percent of medical students in Pakistan are women but only 50 percent become doctors. Despite having such a big amount of women medical students country still lacks women doctors. They leave studies due to the family force or poverty. But the majority of them become the victims of forced marriage. This is the fact that for the development of a country, women play a great role. Sadly in our country when women come to a great stage they get stopped by the families or they cannot afford to read further. Thus, it is the onus of the government as well as of the families to allow women to fulfill their vision and contribute towards the development of the country.

SODA AKRAM,

Kech.