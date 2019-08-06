Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday asked the members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities on or before December 31, 2019.

The ECP has also asked the lawmakers to submit the details of assets and liabilities of their spouses and dependent children as on preceding 13th day of June on Form-B.

According to the statement issued by the ECP, it was a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of Elections Act 2017, under which members of Senate, National Assembly (NA) and Provincial Assemblies are required to submit the statements of their assets and liabilities with the Election Commission Secretariat including their spouses and dependent children.

The ECP explained that it will publish the names of the members who failed to submit the statements of assets & liabilities within the period specified in Sub-Section (1).

The Commission shall on the 16th day of January; by an order suspend the membership of a Member of an Assembly and Senate who failed to submit the statements of Assets and Liabilities by 15th day of January and such member shall cease to function till the submission of statements of assets and liabilities.

The prescribed forms alongwith instructions are available free of cost in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and offices of provincial Election Commissioners, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and Secretariats of all Provincial Assemblies to facilitate the members.