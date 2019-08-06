Share:

ISLAMABAD - Export of electric fans during the year 2018-19 had registered 9.44 percent growth as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. Electric fans worth $ 28.8 million were exported during the period from July-June, 2018-19 as compared to exports of $26.3 million in same period last year, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On the other hand, in term of quantity, the export of electric fans witnessed a surge of 22.7pc to 1.735 million units of fans in July-June (2018-19) against the export of 1.414 million units of fans in same period of last year. On yearly basis, the export of electric fans jacked up by 44.53pc in June 2019 as compared to same month of last year while on month-on-month basis, the export witnessed a decline of 12.2pc against the export recorded in May 2019.

The export of electric fans in June 2019 was recorded at $3.37 million against export worth of $2.33 million and $3.8 million in June 2018 and May 2019 respectively.

In term of quantity, the export surged by 88.98pc as it rose to 223,000 units in June 2019 against the export of 118,000 units in June 2018, however on monthly basis the export went down by 7.08pc as the country exported 240,000 electric fans during May 2019.