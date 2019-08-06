Share:

LAHORE (PR) Facebook has announced the expansion of its #SheMeansBusiness program in Pakistan, in partnership with the Lahore Women’s Chamber of Commerce, to provide women entrepreneurs with the tools, training and resources that can help them secure funding and grow their businesses. “The flexibility offered by digital technologies is enabling a new generation of women entrepreneurs around the world to make positive contributions to their families and communities. However, women still face a number of obstacles such as a lack of funding and networks that can help them grow and scale. With this partnership, we want to nurture current and future generations of Pakistani women business leaders by providing access to a series of workshops and online learning tools,” said Beth Ann Lim, Head of Community Affairs at Facebook, Asia Pacificat the launch of the program in Lahore.