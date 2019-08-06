Share:

KARACHI - Fatima Khawar has become first female athlete to participate in World Cadet Championship in Uzbekistan.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua revealed this after an important meeting with Uzbekistan federation officials there on Monday. “Fatima displayed extraordinary performance in the recently-concluded event in Jordan, where she won silver medal for Pakistan,” he said.

The PTWF chief said he is in Uzbekistan, where players of 75 countries are participating in the mega championship. “Fatima is highly confident to deliver her best and eager to win medal in this event. As it is pride and honour for her to achieve such a great milestone, Fatima is fully focused and concentrating on this uphill-task.” Fatima thanked her parents, teachers, federation, POA, PSB and especially IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza for lending a huge support to the federation and taking very good care of athletes and establishing training camp at Pakistan Sports Board. She will fight in -47kg weight category on August 8.