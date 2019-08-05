Share:

In our country, people don’t value women. People have their own thoughts and concept of the female education system. These concepts and thoughts are brought by their culture. In Balochistan, mostly female children under 15 to 18 are getting married instead of getting education leading to a decline in female literacy.

According to our modern thinkers women can do better than men. According to me, they are not better than men. Both male and female are equal. If they get together then the country will develop, like America where females are working like men. Women love to get education but they are brainwashed by their families not to get an education. People do this because of their cultural concepts. I request people to leave old concepts and educate their women.

RAHMATULLAH SHAFIQ,

Turbat.