Share:

KARACHI : Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that Pakistan-UK bilateral relations were decades old and were getting stronger with passage of time.

Talking to newly appointed British Deputy High Commissioner to Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis who called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that British investments could further strengthen the bilateral relations of the two countries.

The governor requested the British government to raise the issue of Indian atrocities and to play role in elimination of tension from the region.

The meeting also discussed importance of Pakistan’s role in peace process in Afghanistan and efforts of Pakistan for lasting peace in the region.

The Governor informed the newly appointed British Deputy High Commissioner that there were vast opportunities of investments in Karachi- the economic hub of the country and the British investors could take maximum benefit by investing different sectors.

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis on the occasion said that Pakistan was one of the important countries of the region.

He said that British investors were keen to invest in Karachi as prevailing peace and measures taken by the government were favorable for the business.