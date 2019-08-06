Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has sought the details of assets held and acquired by the civil servants for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2019.

The Establishment Division has referred to all the ministries and divisions about Rule 12 of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964. It has requested the ministries and divisions to obtain Declaration of Assets and Liabilities by August 15, 2019 for the year ended on June 30, 2019 from all the officers/officials serving.

The officers and officials are directed to provide the details of income and assets on specified form. They would have to provide the details of their income including salary, rented income and agricultural income. Similarly, they are asked to give details of their expenses like utilities bills, household expenses, private foreign travelling including self, spouse and children. Further, they are directed to provide details of moveable and immovable assets, bank accounts details and investment made in bonds, shares and certificates etc.

According to the notification, the Establishment Division maintains the record of assets of PAS, PSP, Secretariat Group and OMG officers. The declarations of the officers belongs to these groups should be forwarded to this Division. Officers belonging to these groups serving under the respective provincial governments may send as advance copy of their deceleration to this Division to avoid delay. The declaration of assets in respect of all other service group/cadres would be maintained by their respective ministries/divisions/departments.

The Establishment Division has warned that non-compliance of the aforesaid directions would be tantamount to misconduct in terms of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and cognizable under the Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline), Rules 1973. The declaration of assets of is also required to place before the Promotion Board in compliance of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A certificate to the effect that such decelerations have been obtained from all employees other than those under administrative control of Establishment Division should be forwarded to the Establishment Division by 1st September, positively.