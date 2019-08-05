Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police will have to strictly follow its operational codes and achieve its objectives including equal application of law through hard work and commitment of its personnel, said Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar while addressing the officials of traffic police at the ITP Headquarters. DIG (Traffic/Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SP Traffic Khalid Rasheed and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said that he had great expectations from the force and it was duty of everyone in the force to accomplish his or her responsibilities in a dedicated manner. It is the hard work of the traffic cops which brought great successes for the ITP, the IGP said and hoped for continuation of professional and honest attitude to bring more laurels for the force.

He said that the ITP had got image of a disciplined and corruption-free force and further efforts should be made to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city besides enhancing liaison with the residents to bring improvement in traffic system. Acknowledging the services of the ITP, he said that it had become model of excellence through its service-oriented policies and further endeavours must continue to come up to the expectations of the general public by ensuring traffic discipline in the city.

The Islamabad police chief said that discipline played crucial role in the success of any organization and helps in improving professionalism. He said that ITP was service-oriented force and provision of prompt help to the distressed road users was the hallmark of the department. The well-mannered conduct with commuters, courtesy and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance the image of ITP, he added.

He directed the police officials to ensure decent interaction with people and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

The IGP said that foreign delegations visited Islamabad frequently and it was our responsibility to ensure traffic discipline in the city. Through discipline on roads, the image of the ITP will be good before the guests and also in the public, he added.

On the occasion, the IGP listened to the problems of the police personnel and ensured to resolve them on priority basis.