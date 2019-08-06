Share:

President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said the Indian action of revoking special status of occupied Kashmir has disappointed the Kashmiri leadership the most which always favoured India. He said Kashmiri leaders have realized that India deceived them for 72 years.

Addressing a press conference, Masood said he met Pakistani leadership over the recent action of India regarding Kashmir. He said Pakistani

leadership stands with Kashmiri government and people support the natives of occupied valley.

He said India wants to divide Kashmir and to change its demography and Indian actions are leading towards a war between nuclear armed rivals.

Masood said Kashmiri people are true party in the dispute as per UN resolutions. He said Security Council must take notice of Indian actions, adding that Pakistan has informed the Security Council about current situation in the valley.

He said all political parties of Pakistan and all institutions are on one page on Kashmir issue. He said people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan are united for their defense.